St Patrick's day gets green light at Blackpool care home
Held on March 17th, Saint Patrick's Day actually observes the death of St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, but the day has come to be a huge celebration of Irish heritage and culture.
Staff and residents at Glenroyd Care Home marked the day bymaking shamrock decorations, learning some Irish words and phrases during the quiz, and having a party with live music.Head chef Ella prepared a fantastic Irish spread with traditional Irish dishes such as boiled bacon, Irish stew, and black pudding all washed down with Guinness or an Irish whiskey.
General Manager, Sonia Smith said: “Our residents have all had a brilliant day today, everyone has enjoyed the festivities – I think we all agree St Patrick’s Day is the best of all the saints days! We had a fantastic time listening to Irish music and learning new facts during the quiz, we sampled some lovely Irish whiskeys too.”
Betty, resident at Glenroyd said: “Today has been truly wonderful. I particularly enjoyed creating the shamrock decorations and the tour of Ireland through live music. It brought back cherished memories of past holidays, allowing us to reminisce about our shared experiences.”
