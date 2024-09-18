St Annes artist to host first open studio

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St. Annes artist Richard Marshall, is holding his first Open Studio at the end of this month and everyone is welcome to come and view his latest works.

“I have been working on a collection of portraits of musicians inspired by the work of The French artist, Toulouse Lautrec and I will be displaying these for the first time. The collection is booked to go on show in Harrogate next year, but I’m really excited to be showing them off locally.

My studio is a beautiful space which opens out into the garden and I print some of my work on to special weatherproof boards and they look stunning surrounded by flowers and plants. I think it will be nice to share my work and I’m really looking forward to welcoming anyone with an interest in art who wants to come along.”

Richard has been involved with the arts in Lytham and St. Annes for some time. He organised the Arts Festival in Lytham in 2014 and 2015 and helped to establish the Art Trail on Back West Crescent in St. Annes.

Artist Richard Marshall putting the finishing touches to one of his paintings

He was the coordinator of the gallery at Booths when they had one and helped to organise exhibitions as well as helping to research and catalogue the Lytham St. Annes Art Collection. “I am really excited to open my studio to the public and I hope that it will be the first of many events for everyone to enjoy.”

The Art Studio situated on Ambleside Road, St. Annes will be open on Friday 27th September from 12 - 9pm and Saturday 28th September from 10am - 2pm.