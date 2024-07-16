St. Anne’s Activity Sessions: school holidays sorted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a successful trial in 2023 the St. Anne’s on the Sea Town Council Community and Neighbourhood committee organised activity sessions returns in an expanded format for 2024. Throughout the Summer Holidays and beyond FREE activity sessions will take place for children of school age who live within the Parish of St. Anne’s on the Sea.

The aims of the scheme are to educate, inspire and establish a positive connection for attendees of the sessions with the parks, open spaces and environment within the Parish. We have some fantastic sessions this year from multi-sports to astronomy, Krav Maga to First Aid. Full details below. The Summer kicked off with weekly AFC Fylde’s St. Anne’s Kicks multi-sport activities in Ashton Gardens on the 5th July at 5.30pm.

The Scheme is confirmed to run from 2024 to 2026 with primary funding provided by St. Anne’s on the Sea Town Council and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire. Additional partners and volunteers within the scheme have also provided funding, resources, venues etc. We are extremely grateful to the team of volunteers both within the Friends of St. Anne’s group and outside of it increasing awareness of the scheme and helping to deliver 140 sessions over the next year. Partners involved in the scheme include Fylde Council, AFC Fylde, Fylde Bowling Academy, Police Cadets, RNLI, IHope, Fylde Rangers, Shepherd Road Allotments Society, REACK GK, Mini First Aid, CN Active, YMCA, Royal Astronomical Society, Crafts, Kites & Critters, Tony Ford and Ken Matthews.

St. Anne’s on the Sea Town Mayor Gavin Harrison said “I was delighted with the success of last year's inaugural St. Anne's Activity Sessions, and it's great to see an even bigger and better programme this year. I'm often told there isn't enough for local children to do in the holidays so it's a pleasure to see such a variety of activities being provided throughout the year. With the support of the people of St. Anne's this will continue to get better and better with each passing year. Finally, a big thank you to all those businesses and individuals for your support; without you it would not be possible to put on these sessions.”

St. Anne's Activity Sessions Banner for 2024

St. Anne’s on the Sea Community and Neighbourhood (CAN) committee chairman Cllr Karen Harrison said “As Chairman of CAN, I'm delighted that we can again provide the St. Anne’s Activity Sessions, bringing our community together. We've all heard the 'I'm bored' refrain from our children. We'll here's a whole host of activities for them to enjoy.”

To stay up to date please visit the Town Council website at https://www.stannesonthesea-tc.gov.uk/summer-activity-sessions/ or book places directly at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/st-annes-activity-sessions-3428879. Some sessions require booking whilst at others attendees can just turn up.