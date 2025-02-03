SPU UK Awards 2025

We took Solo Parents United CIC to the top of the UK now we want everyone to reach a huge high and be celebrated

We invite you to come and celebrate with us some amazing superstars and local Talent at our awards night.

After public nominations our finalists have been chosen and are now being publicly voted for to win one of our SPU Uk awards in March.

Fancy a great night out celebrating some amazing single parents, their children and great businesses from the Northwest. Then please grab your ticket now. Everyone is welcome to join us you do not have to be a single parent or a finalist this event is for everyone to enjoy.

Grab your tickets by midnight Friday 7th February to come and attend and have a great time on 8th March at the Imperial Hotel in Blackpool.

We've built a great community to help each other and we'd love to keep going even on a bigger scale

Grab Tickets off our webite www.soloparentsunited.co.uk/spu-awards-2025 where you can also vote on our finalist too.

This is our first fundraiser award night and we'd love to make it a massive success. So please help us raise fund for Solo Parents United CIC so we can get a venue to help more single parents.

Big thank you to our sponsorers Enhanced Life Competitions, Heavenly Teepees & Parties and South Shore Pitstop Cafe. Plus Scott Slattery Music and Electric Snakes have donated their time and will be performing on the night for us too.

If you cant attend and want to help us out we are collecting raffle prizes plus have sponsorship packages too so please get in touch [email protected]

We can not wait to see you all there.