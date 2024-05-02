Spring concert to be held by Fleetwood & District Choral Society

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ethan Jacobs (*) - Tenor: Ethan is completing his studies at the RNCM and will then be moving to the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire to commence his Masters degree in vocal and operatic studies. He has performed many oratorio and G&S roles as well as recently working with the Halle for performances at the Bridgewater Hall. He has performed at other major venues including the Royal Albert Hall, The Barbican and Snape Maltings.

William Kyle (*) - Bass: William studied at the RNCM and has performed opera roles where he performed roles in operas including The Marriage of Figaro, Ariadne auf Naxos and The Cunning Little Vixen. He is a member of the Wexford Opera Festival Young Artist programme and has performed roles with British Youth Opera and Merry Opera as well as for Wexford Opera Festival.

Daisy Mitchell (*) - Mezzo: Daisy is studying for her Masters at the RNCM with local interntational singer Jane Irwin. Daisy has sung in numerous operas with RNCM, Waterpenny Opera Festival, Grange Festival and Royal Academy Opera. She has also performed many oratorio solo roles with choirs across the country.

Brittany King - Soprano: Canadian Soprano Brittany is now living in Malvern but has performed as featured soloist in concerts around the UK including cathedrals in Coventry, Salisbury, York and Exeter and future work includes visits to St Paul's, Blackburn, Derby and Bristol as well as Oratorio and G&S performances.

Tickets are available at the door (£12 and free for under 18s) and Fleetwood and District Choral Society extend a warm invitation to attend and support a long tradition of live choral music.