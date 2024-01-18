Spontaneous rhymes, endless laughs: MC Hammersmith is Straight Outta Brompton

Viral sensation who's hip-hop comedy videos that have garnered millions of views heads out on tour following tour supports with Jason Manford and John Bishop

In the world of freestyle rap, one name stands out as the reigning king of rhymes, and no, it's not Eminem or Jay-Z—it's the one and only MC Hammersmith! Born in the unlikely setting of middle-class West London, MC Hammersmith, has been wowing fans and critics alike with his unparalleled improvised rap skills. And now, he's taking his lyrical wizardry on the road for his first-ever UK tour, bringing a unique blend of hip-hop and hilarity to audiences at Blackpool's Comedy Station on March 28.

Hammersmith's unique background as the offspring of an English mother and a Syrian father, paired with his middle-class private school education, adds a comically charming twist to his performances. Even though he's technically mixed race, his distinctly English accent and pale skin give him the perfect comedic edge, making his hop-hop routines a hilarious spectacle.

What's more, Hammersmith's linguistic prowess, thanks to a Master's degree in Linguistics, allows him to seamlessly blend hip hop with his academic studies into the mechanics of rhyming. And when you put all that together, you've got a freestyle rap comedian who can make up rhymes faster than you can say "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."

MC Hammersmith taking his lyrical wizardry on the road for his first-ever UK tour. Photo: Lance Fuller

As the man himself puts it, "I can't wait to hear your suggestions, turn them into freestyle rap tracks live onstage, and rave loudly with audiences across the country! Feel free to challenge me. Throw me stupidly long words. Suggest impossibly complicated things to rap about. I never feel any challenge is too difficult because my private school upbringing instilled me with reckless and entirely misplaced self-confidence. Brap brap brap! Sorry."

But it's not just about improvisation; it's about performance art. Hammersmith's act marries a structured show with the randomness of improv, creating an hour of comedy that leaves audiences with their hands raised, shouting out, and in stitches from start to finish. No wonder critics can't help but rave about him.

Aside from the stage, MC Hammersmith is also a viral sensation with scripted hip-hop comedy videos that have garnered millions of views. He's even dipped his toe into the scripted hip hop world with the hit video 'Posh British Boy Raps in Car,' and he's a writer for the acclaimed YouTube web series 'Epic Rap Battles of History.'

