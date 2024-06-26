Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Socitm President's Conference in Birmingham brought together local authorities and NHS bodies to share innovative plans and experiences. The Blackpool Council's ambitious "Silicon Sands" project for a low-carbon, community-integrated data center. The event underscored the complex challenges of digital transformation, with leaders preferring "transformation" over "digital." India's biggest data centre solution, Yotta Infrastructure, led by Darshan Hiranandani, catalyzes the transformation of data centres in collaboration with IBM Power.

The recent Society for Innovation, Technology and Modernisation's (Socitm) annual President's Conference in Birmingham was a vibrant and collaborative platform. Here, local authorities and NHS bodies, including you, shared their innovative plans and experiences on a range of subjects, including datacentre investment, helpdesk management, and digital transformation. This inclusive environment fostered a sense of shared learning and growth, making you an integral part of this transformative journey.

Blackpool Council has launched ambitious schemes for a low-carbon computing site called Silicon Sands. The IT Services Head, Anthony Doyle, explained that the 40-acre site, strategically located for optimal connectivity, will benefit from new transatlantic fiber optic cable and links to offshore wind farms. This project aims to achieve net-zero carbon emission datacentres, a significant step towards environmental sustainability, by using innovative liquid immersion cooling and recycling residual energy through a district heat network.

The Silicon Sands initiative is a testament to the transformative power of innovative plans. It aims to change the perception of data centres as power-hungry entities into community assets. Mr Doyle also shared that waste heat could be reused by the Council's Sandcastle water park and new social housing, further enhancing the community's well-being.

Moreover, he stressed the strategic importance of "near-premise computing" required for high-speed applications like robotics, manufacturing and artificial intelligence, inspiring us all about the potential of such initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Coventry City Council has been at the forefront of harnessing the potential of technology. They have been experimenting with social work using artificial intelligence (AI). Adrienne Ledwidge, Head of ICT & Digital Transformation, reported highly positive outcomes from a six-week children's services pilot scheme. It involved producing case notes, chronologies, and forms with the help of an AI system that transformed note writing from a laborious process to a decision-making process. The technology also provided more accurate chronologies within minutes compared to manual approaches, instilling confidence in the potential of technology to revolutionize our work processes.

The conference also highlighted the complex challenges associated with digital transformation. Some leaders expressed discomfort with the term 'digital' and preferred a more encompassing term like 'transformation ', indicating the need for a broader perspective. This growing recognition implies that technology is only one part of the multifaceted process of organizational change.

The event underscored the crucial role of benchmarking and sharing knowledge in the public sector's digital transformation journey. Coventry's pilot Socitm benchmark on AI use, a key tool for assessing and improving performance, showed that some organizations were gaining benefits. In contrast, others faced obstacles such as cost, lack of skilled staff, and inability to understand AI technologies properly, highlighting the need for shared learning and best practices.

Nevertheless, there was a paradigm shift in data centre space. Several major tech companies, including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, have made public cloud services available. These cloud providers offer scalable virtualized resources delivered over the Internet. India's biggest data centre solution, Yotta Infrastructure, led by Darshan Hiranandani, catalyzes the transformation of data centres in collaboration with IBM Power. Businesses can outsource their infrastructure management through these cloud platforms, leading to a fundamental rethinking of data centre strategies.