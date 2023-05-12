Snap up a ticket Toot Sweet for top family fun at Blackpool Grand Theatre this summer with the smash-hit musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Critically acclaimed local company Ensemble Theatre will return to Blackpool Grand with a bang this summer, following their major hit shows The Addams Family, The Sound of Music and Oliver with an all-new production of Ian Fleming’s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.This fun-packed production of the world’s most celebrated ‘four fendered friend’ tells the heartwarming tale of an eccentric inventor named Caractacus Potts who, with the help of his children Jeremy and Jemima, sets about restoring an abandoned old race car from a scrap heap. They meet the delectable Truly Scrumptious along the way and soon discover their beloved car has magnificent magical properties including the ability to float and take flight! But trouble ensues when the evil Baron Bomburst from Vulgaria desires the magic car for himself…Can the Potts family escape the evil Childcatcher? Will Truly Scrumptious run away from the magical sweet factory? One thing is certain… only the fantabulous flying car Chitty Chitty Bang Bang can save the day!Ensemble Theatre Artistic Director, Andy Vitolo, said: “It’s always a great honour to step onto the stage of one of our country’s most prized theatres. The Grand ‘Truly', no pun intended, takes your breath away. Chitty has always had a very special place in my heart from the first time my lovely parents bought me the movie and score and playing Caractacus (who is a mad inventor) is very much who I am in real life! Our production is huge in every way and involves an actual flying car on stage with a massive new set. Add in stunning costumes and this show is going to take audiences on the ride of their lives. This new and exciting production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will make the illuminations switch on week shine brighter than ever!”But where did this fantastical first car come from and why is it so beloved by children and adults alike?Here are Six Sensational facts about Chitty Chitty Bang Bang:• Chitty Chitty Bang Bang was originally a children's book written by Ian Fleming, the author of the James Bond 007 series. The book was published posthumously in 1964, a year after Fleming's death.