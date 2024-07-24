'Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves' to raise funds for local charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
A night of musical entertainment celebrating rock and pop music from the 1960s to the present day has raised £280 for a charity which provides specialist support, respite and outings for unpaid carers in Blackpool.
Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs sang and danced the night away at Layton Institute, the home of live entertainment in Blackpool. Their programme included new arrangements of songs by rock icons such as Bon Jovi and Status Quo, as well as established favourites from iconic performers such as Tina Turner, Adele & P!nk.
A donation from ticket sales and the proceeds of a raffle went to Blackpool Carers Centre, a local charity dedicated to making a better life for carers.
Established in 2022, Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs are choreographed rock choirs for women in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre. Under the leadership of Musical & Creative Director Tanya Lawrence, they bring a new dimension to choral singing by blending iconic rock and pop songs with simple stage movements.
To find out how you can be part of future shows and productions by the choir, visit their website at www.womenrockinharmonychoirs.co.uk or email [email protected] - and you can watch performances from the show at the Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs YouTube Channel.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.