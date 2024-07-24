'Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves' to raise funds for local charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs® presented their Summer production 'Rockin' Harmony 24: The Next Stage' at Layton Institute earlier this month.

A night of musical entertainment celebrating rock and pop music from the 1960s to the present day has raised £280 for a charity which provides specialist support, respite and outings for unpaid carers in Blackpool.

Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs sang and danced the night away at Layton Institute, the home of live entertainment in Blackpool. Their programme included new arrangements of songs by rock icons such as Bon Jovi and Status Quo, as well as established favourites from iconic performers such as Tina Turner, Adele & P!nk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A donation from ticket sales and the proceeds of a raffle went to Blackpool Carers Centre, a local charity dedicated to making a better life for carers.

Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs® performing their show at Layton Institute.

Established in 2022, Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs are choreographed rock choirs for women in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre. Under the leadership of Musical & Creative Director Tanya Lawrence, they bring a new dimension to choral singing by blending iconic rock and pop songs with simple stage movements.