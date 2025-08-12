Sir Tom Loved Him!

By Cate McNeal
Contributor
Published 12th Aug 2025, 05:50 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 08:40 BST
And soon he's coming to Thornton!

In 2012, David Kidd walked out onto the Voice UK stage, and sang in front of the celebrity judges, including Sir Tom Jones, who was very complimentary with his feedback & impressed with David’s vocal range. Sir Tom made David's dreams come true by giving him a standing ovation.

Most Popular

David’s career spans over 25 years. Additionally, he has followed in the footsteps of other Welsh vocal legends by singing with the Treorchy Male Voice Choir.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Today, David Kidd is one of the best and most well know Tom Jones Tribute Acts in the UK, having performed on stages all over the world, Norway, Germany, Spain, Japan, the USA, the Caribbean, and Australia to name just a few. However, David loves nothing more than performing in the UK, and this October he is visiting CRE8IV Little Theatre in Thornton Cleveleys for one night only with his mesmerising tribute show!

Tickets for his show are available now!

https://www.cre8ivlittletheatre.co.uk/events/the-voice-of-tom-jones

Related topics:Tom JonesThorntonTickets
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice