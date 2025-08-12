Sir Tom Loved Him!

And soon he's coming to Thornton!

In 2012, David Kidd walked out onto the Voice UK stage, and sang in front of the celebrity judges, including Sir Tom Jones , who was very complimentary with his feedback & impressed with David’s vocal range. Sir Tom made David's dreams come true by giving him a standing ovation.

Today, David Kidd is one of the best and most well know Tom Jones Tribute Acts in the UK, having performed on stages all over the world, Norway, Germany, Spain, Japan, the USA, the Caribbean, and Australia to name just a few. However, David loves nothing more than performing in the UK, and this October he is visiting CRE8IV Little Theatre in Thornton Cleveleys for one night only with his mesmerising tribute show!