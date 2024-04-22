Show garden for The Harbour Hospital near Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Garden Designers Carolyn Hardern and Jon Jarvis return to RHS Tatton after winning Best Show Garden last year with 'Constructing Minds', now at Clatterbridge Hospital, Bebbington and Carolyn designed Southport Shows 'Circles of Strenght'; they return again with 'The 1804 Garden' raising awareness of skin cancer in construction and promoting the charitiable work of Band of Builders and Melanoma UK.

The garden will be created at RHS Tatton first where it will be the biggest at the show at just over 300m sq, with seating in the shade and a large central golden orb made from steel rings representing the sun. Following with a slightly smaller version staged at Southport Flower Show before being relocated to its permanent home at The Harbour, Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust.

The Harbour near Blackpool is a 154 bed hospital that provides inpatient mental health care and treatment for adults and older adults. The gardening groups will maintain the garden in the future.

The 1804 Garden

Follow the show garden journey on Instagram: The 1804 Garden at Tatton Park

Carolyn and Jon are volunteering their time and are looking for sponsors to help them achieve this.

Alturnatively, everyone can help by placing a donation on the Just Giving page '1804gardenRHSTatton'

'Every little helps and Jon and I are grateful for the support we get' Thank-you.