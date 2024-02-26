Seaside Stitchers -Exhibition
Seaside Stitchers, a local textile group, is holding an exhibition of its work at the HIVEArts gallery, above the HIVE urban farm shop, 80-82 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HP over the Easter weekend (30th March - 2nd April). The exhibition will be open between 11am and 3pm each day. Entry is free and pieces will be available for sale.
The Chair of the group, Gail Farnworth, said, “ We are delighted to have this opportunity to display the variety of embroidery and other textile arts pieces our members produce. This is the first time in many years that we have had the chance to have an exhibition in Blackpool and we hope that the central location of the Gallery and the support from HIVEArts will make it a success”
Seaside Stitchers is a friendly group which welcomes anyone who is interested in the textile arts, whatever their level of experience. We meet on the second and last Monday’s of the month at the Scout HQ, Devonshire Road, Blackpool.
For further information contact Gail Farnworth at [email protected] and find us on Facebook and Instagram.