Scouts & Guides take you on a journey Around the World!

Blackpool Gang Show goes Around the World opens at the Grand Theatre on Thursday 30th January until Saturday 1st February 2025 with around 100 young people and adult volunteers from Scouts and Guides in Blackpool taking to the stage.

A journey around the World, through music, comedy and dance. With hilarious comedy sketches, fantastic sing-along numbers and heart-warming solos, this is a show to remember. From the ice-cold temperatures of Antarctica to the scorching Serengeti plain. A trip to the ballet (which might not go as planned!) and a road trip where you wish you had control of the radio! You’ll be transported to places you never even thought about right from your seat.

Blackpool Gang Show is all about the young people and volunteers of Scouting and Guiding in Blackpool putting on a show each year for an amazing audience. A true variety show for all the family with lots of singing, dancing and comedy sketches. The goal is to build confidence and give the opportunity to all our members to perform in a professional theatre.

This year, the cast are joined by a 5 piece band made us of Musical Director and pianist, Steve Townsend, Jon Mahoney on guitar and 3 amazing young musicians, Isaac on guitar, Millie on drums and Charlotte on bass. A true testiment to the talent of our local community here in Blackpool.

The cast of Blackpool Gang Show.

Never seen a Gang Show before? Then why not come down and enjoy the extravaganza of song, dance and comedy. We have been entertaining the audiences of Blackpool since 1962!

Book your tickets from the Grand Theatre now!

https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/blackpool-gang-show-goes-around-the-world