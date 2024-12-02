Santa’s Grotto returns to Houndshill with a sprinkle of Christmas Magic!
Joined by Harry Hound and Captain Ted, who was visiting the newly opened TUI store in Houndshill, the popular grotto experience has been a staple of Blackpool town centre's Christmas calendar for over a decade, offering children the opportunity to enjoy an exclusive one-to-one meet and greet with the big man himself
Emma Threlfall, Centre Manager at Houndshill Shopping Centre, comments: “With Christmas only a few weeks away a visit to Santa’s Grotto must be one of the most timeless Christmas activities, and the grotto at Houndshill offers exactly that, to visitors of all ages, as well as raising much needed funds for Counselling in the Community Charity. It was great to see the children in the centre get excited when Santa arrived and along with Harry Hound and Captain Ted, they helped add to the festive atmosphere around Houndshill and Blackpool town centre”.
Houndshill Grotto, located on the Lower Mall is open from 10:30am – 4:00pm (with a 30-minute break at 1:00pm) on the following dates: Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th December, Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th December, Saturday 21st, Sunday 22nd (SEN Day), Monday 23rd December and on Christmas Eve (10am till 2.30pm).
Admission/Donation: £5 per child, which includes a festive gift bag from Santa. 100% of proceeds go to Counselling in the Community Charity. Please note, the grotto operates on a first-come, first-served basis and may close early if it reaches capacity. Arrive early to avoid disappointment!