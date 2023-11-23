Salvation Army Christmas Fair Saturday November 25
Salvation Army Christmas Fair Saturday 25th November 2023 10.00am-1.00pm atThe Salvation ArmyRaikes ParadeBlackpoolFY1 4EL
Come along to our Christmas Fair this Saturday!
Browse the many stalls for Christmas gifts, handmade cards and the cake stall.
Santa will be in his grotto.
There will be face painting and children's crafts and the Kids community choir will be performing at 10.30am.
Refreshments will be available.
Monies raised will go towards supporting the Salvation Army's annual Christmas present appeal and their Community Wardrobe.
Last year over 2,400 presents were provided for children and young adults and the Community Wardrobe provides clothing and footwear for the Salvation Army's Bridge homeless project, the wider community and asylum seekers.