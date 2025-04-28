Roll and Raise 2025 is back! Join us for our second annual inclusive bike ride from Bolton to Blackpool, raising funds and awareness for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join us 14th June for our second annual inclusive bike ride from Bolton to Blackpool, raising funds and awareness for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA). MND is a devastating, terminal illness with no cure. The MNDA provides vital support for people living with MND and their families—and this year, all funds go directly to the MNDA branch’s In the North West, supporting local groups and services

Roll and Raise 2025: Back for Our Second Year!

I’m incredibly proud to announce that Roll and Raise is returning for its second year!

For those who don’t know, Roll and Raise is an inclusive bike ride from Bolton to Blackpool, raising money and awareness for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA). This cause is very close to my heart, and I started this fundraiser after being part of the MND storyline on Coronation Street. Being involved in that project opened my eyes to the daily challenges faced by people living with MND—and I wanted to give something back to the community.

MND is a cruel and terminal illness that currently has no cure and no truly effective treatment. It affects how people walk, talk, eat, drink, and breathe. Watching someone go through it is heartbreaking—but what gives hope and strength in those moments is the work of the MNDA.

The Motor Neurone Disease Association does incredible, life-changing work. They offer vital support to individuals and families living with MND—from providing essential equipment, to emotional guidance, to campaigning for change and funding crucial research. Their efforts are a lifeline when people need it most.

Roll and Raise isn’t just a bike ride. It’s a statement: that those living with MND are not alone. That our community stands with them. That we will keep moving, keep raising, and keep fighting for a future without MND.

This year, all funds raised will go to the MNDA branches in the North West, who work tirelessly to support local families through peer groups, home visits, and practical assistance.

Roll and Raise is for everyone. You don’t need to be a serious cyclist or commit to the full 43-mile route. Whether you join for a few miles or the full distance, your presence makes a difference. This is a day of inclusion, awareness, and community spirit.

We’ll be setting off from Bolton Arena at 9:30am, with a special lap around the track alongside the brilliant Wheels for All community and the amazing kids and young adults of Hot Wheels—who prove that cycling can be accessible to everyone, including Deaf, disabled, and neurodivergent people.

Non cyclists

If cycling isn’t your thing, there’s another fantastic way to get involved! Join the walking party from the “Welcome to Blackpool” sign to Blackpool Tower. We’ll have collection buckets and be joined by street performers, creating a joyful atmosphere to mark the day.

This year, we’re also excited to be supported by Komoot, who will be helping us with live tracking on the day—so friends and family can follow our progress.

The MNDA will have a gazebo set up outside Blackpool Tower, and to cap it all off, the Tower will be lit up in MNDA colours to honour the day and everyone affected by MND.

Please help us make this event a success:

Spread the word

Donate via the QR code below

Or better yet, join us on the day

Together, let’s keep rolling, keep raising, and keep fighting for a future without MND

Contact details email Natalie Amber [email protected]

Sign up :

Have popped the link and the QR code below

Donate