RIDE UK for Liv

RIDE UK, a local Blackpool gym known best for its party on a bike spin and high intensity boxing classes, is running to raise money for Blackpool Vic’s Haematology ward next Friday January 26.

Olivia was diagnosed with leukaemia two months after completing The Ironman 70.3 World Championships in Finland

Owners, Rebecca, Sophie and Sarah are running 8k along with Liv’s friends, family, her triathlon team, Olivia Knowles salon workers and their RIDE customers, to raise money for the ward in support of their friend Olivia Knowles who has recently been diagnosed with leukaemia and is facing the fight of her life.

Olivia is only 31-years-old and was diagnosed with leukaemia two months after completing The Ironman 70.3 World Championships in Finland, one of the toughest fitness challenges there is. Liv has been a supportive friend and member of the RIDE family since day one, which is why the girls wanted to do all they could to support both her and family in this difficult time.

The run is starting at The RNLI on Lytham Green and people can choose to either walk 5K to Fairhaven Lake or run 8K to the end of Fairhaven Lake and back. Following the run/walk, everyone is welcome to join the RIDE team, Liv’s family and friends in The Queens for a drink as the run is also taking place on Liv’s 32nd birthday and, although she won’t be there to join the team as she is currently undergoing her second round of chemo, she felt it would be a nice way to end the run. The top floor has been reserved specially.

Join the RIDE team meeting at Lytham Green , Friday January 26

All money raised will be donated to Blackpool’s Haematology ward where Liv is currently being treated on as a way of giving back to the people that have done so much for them since the heart-breaking diagnosis. Liv’s family want to use the money to purchase new furnishings for the word to try and make everyone’s devastating experiences a little bit more comfortable.