Residents at a Blackpool care home spent a day reminisng their youth and reading the wonderful work of Roald Dahl.

Glenroyd Care Home had a treat in store for their resident bookworms on September 13 as they celebrated author Roald Dahl.

Roald Dahl Day celebrates the birthday of one of the greatest storytellers of all time.

The prolific writer is known for penning many popular children’s books including Matilda, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The BFG, Fantastic Mr Fox, James and the Giant Peach to name but a few. He also wrote many books and short stories for adults, often with a twist in the tale. His books have been translated into 58 different languages and have sold well over 200 million copies worldwide.

Agata Prendota, activities coordinator at Glenroyd celebrated some of the most cherished and well known Roald Dahl stories. Residents joined in by reading and discussing their favorite Roald Dahl books, and enjoyed a visit from Oompa Loompa who delivered delicious chocolate treats.

Yvonne Hand, acting general manager at Glenroyd, said: “We have many book lovers living here and they have agreed that Roald Dahl was an exceptional story teller. Everyone really enjoyed talking about their favourite characters from his books.”

Betty, a resident said: “I remember reading Roald Dahl’s books when I was growing up and then reading them to my children and grandchildren and they are still as popular today, he really was so incredibly gifted.’’

Glenroyd care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Glenroyd provides residential care, nursing care and dementia carefor 74 residents from respite care to long term stays.