Remembering Maria Pawlikowska-Jasnorzewska, a poet with ties to Blackpool

This upcoming event holds special significance for the people of Blackpool, as Maria Pawlikowska-Jasnorzewska – one of Poland’s most important poets of the early 20th century – lived both in Blackpool and in Manchester during the final years of her life. Her story and literary legacy remain part of the cultural memory of the local community.

A special commemoration will take place in Manchester on September 19 to mark the 80th anniversary of the poet’s death. By decision of the Senate of the Republic of Poland, 2025 has been declared the Year of Maria Pawlikowska-Jasnorzewska.

Often referred to as the “Polish Sappho”, Pawlikowska-Jasnorzewska became renowned for her sensitivity, her courage in addressing taboo subjects, and her modern vision of the role of women in society. Her works – filled with emotion, intimacy and freshness – continue to inspire readers to this day.

Born into the distinguished Kossak family of artists, she was the daughter of celebrated battle painter Wojciech Kossak, the sister of the witty and popular writer Magdalena Samozwaniec, and the sister of Jerzy Kossak, who continued the family’s artistic tradition.

Her grandfather, Juliusz Kossak, was one of the most respected 19th-century Polish painters, famed for his depictions of horses and military themes. This remarkable artistic heritage – spanning painting and literature across several generations – profoundly shaped Pawlikowska-Jasnorzewska’s imagination, nurtured her sensitivity, and gave her the courage to express herself in her own distinctive poetic voice.

Her connection to Blackpool is also deeply personal. She lived here with her husband, Stefan Jasnorzewski, a Royal Air Force pilot who fought for Europe’s freedom during the Second World War. Their shared life intertwined personal drama with the wider history of the continent.

The commemorations are being organised by the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in Manchester, and the Union of Polish Writers Abroad, with the strong involvement of Rafał Podraza, a relative of the poet who has long campaigned for her recognition in the UK.

The programme will begin at 6pm at Southern Cemetery in Manchester, with a remembrance ceremony at the grave of Maria Pawlikowska-Jasnorzewska and her husband. At 7pm, a service will follow at the Polish RC Church of Divine Mercy (194–196 Lloyd Street North, Manchester M14 4QB), including the unveiling of a memorial plaque dedicated to the poet.

At 8pm, a literary and musical evening entitled “Yesterday My Heart Was Blooming” will feature official welcomes, lectures by Dr Andrzej Suchcitz and Regina Wasiak-Taylor, as well as performances by Patrycja Zając, Adam Hypki, Alicja and Jan Kojder, and Michał Korzeniewski.

The commemoration promises to be both moving and inspiring – a chance to reflect on the enduring legacy of Maria Pawlikowska-Jasnorzewska and the Kossak family, whose contribution to Polish culture continues to resonate far beyond Poland’s borders.