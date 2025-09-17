Region’s biggest market announces record number of traders for 2025

Lancashire and Cumbria’s biggest Seasonal Market has confirmed it will feature a record number of traders this year. Holker Winter Market in South Cumbria, a three day event, is widely regarded as the traditional curtain raiser for the region’s festive market season and will include more than 140 stalls offering crafts, food, drink and unique gifts, surpassing last year’s record. It will run on Friday 31st October, Saturday 1st November and Sunday 2nd November 2025.

Last year’s three-day event drew a record crowd of more than 14,000 visitors to the stately home’s grounds, providing a welcome boost for regional producers and crafts traders. It continues to be one of the region’s most anticipated gatherings. Visitors can enjoy a wide choice of street food styles, relax at the outdoor bars, and soak up the atmosphere with live music ranging from blues and pop covers to folk rock and classical performances. Admission includes free entry to Holker Hall & Gardens, making it a full day out to explore and enjoy.

Fran Horne, Head of Visitor Services at Holker Hall & Gardens, said: “The Winter Market is always one of the highlights of our year, but 2025 is set to be the biggest and best yet. With more stalls than ever before, an incredible line-up of street food to try and savour, and live music to create that special Holker atmosphere, visitors can look forward to a truly memorable experience. It’s the perfect opportunity to browse, taste and enjoy, all against the stunning backdrop of Holker Hall & Gardens.”

Advanced tickets are available now via the Holker Hall & Gardens website.

For more information, visit www.holker.co.uk.