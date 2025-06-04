Raver Tots family-friendly rave is coming to Blackpool in August

By Reiltin Doherty
Contributor
Published 4th Jun 2025, 16:23 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 16:28 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Raver Tots, the UK’s leading multi-award-winning family-friendly rave and festival, is back and better than ever for 2025, bringing one of its high-energy raves to Viva in Blackpool on August 24. This exciting day promises to be filled with music, dance, and fun activities that the whole family will enjoy.

The Blackpool event will showcase show-stopping performances from special guest DJs playing the best in house, garage and drum and bass. So far this year Raver Tots has seen performances from So Solid Crew, Artful Dodger, DJ Luck & Mc Neat, Leanne Louise and General Levy, alongside dancers, performers, cold pyro, bubbles, festival-sized confetti blasts, multi coloured lasers and lighting, parachute games, giant balloons, licensed bar and face painting, to create the ultimate multisensory experience for all ages.

With more events, new venues, and an all-star residency of legendary artists, Raver Tots promises an unforgettable experience for families looking to celebrate music and dance together in 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Saoirse Holland, Director of Raver Tots, said: “We're thrilled to be launching our biggest Spring/Summer tour yet. It feels so important this year to take some time out, hit the dancefloor and celebrate life with our loved ones, we've pulled out all the stops with our lineups and I can't wait to see everyone enjoying themselves!”

Raver Tots is bringing one of its high-energy raves to Viva in Blackpool on 24th AugustRaver Tots is bringing one of its high-energy raves to Viva in Blackpool on 24th August
Raver Tots is bringing one of its high-energy raves to Viva in Blackpool on 24th August

Event Details:

  • Date: Sunday, August 24
  • Time: 3pm to 5pm
  • Location: Viva, Building, 3 Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HJ
  • Tickets: Kids tickets from £15 and Adult tickets from £17.

Raver Tots offers a safe and fun environment for all ages, with music played at child-friendly noise levels and a focus on creating lasting memories for families.

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable family experience in Blackpool. Book your tickets now at: https://www.fatsoma.com/e/d4bgnozo/raver-tots-blackpool

Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice