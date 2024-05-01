Raise awareness for mental health with Lancashire Women's "Walk for Wellbeing" fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scheduled for Sunday, September 15th, the scenic route will lead participants from the serene shores of Cleveleys to the vibrant atmosphere of Blackpool's iconic Comedy Carpet on the promenade and back again. This journey promises not only breathtaking views but also an opportunity for individuals to connect with nature, themselves, and each other.

Lancashire Women is proud to offer an early bird discount for tickets to this event, priced at just £12 each. Included in the ticket price are a complimentary t-shirt and a goodie bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The "Walk for Wellbeing" fundraiser is family-friendly, welcoming individuals of all ages and abilities to join in the movement towards better mental health. Additionally, furry friends are encouraged to participate, as Lancashire Women extends a warm invitation to dogs to accompany their owners on this inspiring journey.

Group picture from last years Walk With Lancashire Women event

By participating in the "Walk for Wellbeing," individuals not only support their own mental health but also contribute to Lancashire Women's vital programs and services aimed at empowering women and families in the local community.

Join Lancashire Women in celebrating Mental Health Awareness Week by taking steps towards improved wellbeing at the "Walk for Wellbeing" fundraiser. Let's walk together towards a healthier, happier future.

To secure your spot at this uplifting event and take advantage of the early bird discount, visit https://lancashirewomen.org/fundraising_events/walk-with-lancashire-women-2024/ today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad