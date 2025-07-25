Pup-kins, planting and un-be-leafable fun: Dobbies’ Preston store unveils spellbinding lineup of autumn events

This October and November, Dobbies Garden Centres is inviting customers along to its trio of enchanting autumn events at the Preston store, helping kick-start the season. There’s something for everyone, with events for dogs, kids and families, and a brand-new autumn planting and afternoon tea experience.

Pup-kin Patch

The Pup-kin Patch at Dobbies will be a fun outing for dogs where they can dig into treats, toys, and tail wagging fun. With activities from picking their own autumn themed toys, to enjoying a puppuccino from the restaurant, furry friends are bound to have a paw-esome outing. The event will also have a free digital photo opportunity for dogs to pose in front of an autumnal backdrop at the Preston store, for a beautiful pet ‘paw-trait’.

Tickets to the event will also include special offers in the pet department, one free hot drink and puppuccino with the purchase of any cake from the restaurant, and £5 off £25 spend in store. Dobbies’ Pup-kin Patch will be taking place on Saturday 25, Sunday 26, Friday 31 October, and Saturday 1 November, tickets are £12.50 per dog. Dates vary for each store so please check the website when booking.

Dobbies Little Scar-lings

Little Scare-lings - Witches, Wizards and Wicked Treats

This Halloween, children and families can get ready to take part in some scarily fun activities and afternoon tea at the Preston store Little Scare-lings event. There will be three tiers of savoury sandwiches and sweet treats for the children and spook-tacular tea and cake offers or afternoon tea add ons for adults. Little ones will get to take part in slime and magic potion making to embrace their inner witches and wizards, alongside other magical activities and games. Dobbies is encouraging attendees to dress up in their spookiest costume as a prize will be awarded during a costume contest.

The Little Scare-lings - Witches, Wizards and Wicked Treats is taking place on Saturday 18, Sunday 19, Saturday 25, Sunday 26, Friday 31 October, and Saturday 1 November, tickets are £15 per children and from £7.50 for adults. Dates vary for each store so please check the website when booking.

Planting and Afternoon Tea - Autumn Harvest Terrarium Workshop

Guests can enjoy a relaxing afternoon tea and autumn themed planting experience this October at Dobbies’ Preston store. Dobbies’ Green Team will show attendees how to make their own seasonal terrariums with mini autumn decorations to take home and care for, starting with a demonstration, followed by a Q&A session and the chance to get hands-on and give it a go. The experience will be followed by a three-tiered Traditional Afternoon Tea in the restaurant, including sweet and savoury treats, and unlimited tea and coffee refills.

The Planting and Afternoon Tea – Autumn Harvest Terrarium Workshop will take place on the 11, 17, and 18 of October. Tickets are £45, and prosecco or a Luxury Afternoon Tea is available as an optional upgrade at an additional cost. Dates vary for each store so please check the website when booking.

Dobbies’ Events Programme Manager, Ayesha Nickson, is looking forward to welcoming customers, from families, dogs and planting enthusiasts, to Dobbies’ Preston store this autumn. She said: “It’s fantastic to have such a variety of events on offer and there really is something for everyone to enjoy, with fun for all ages.

“Tickets are selling fast for our planting and afternoon tea event, as it’s the perfect afternoon out for couples and friends who love to be creative. Our Little Scare-lings event is a firm favourite for families, with plenty of action-packed activities, and the Pup-kin Patch is back by popular demand, this year in more stores after it was such a hit last year. We can’t wait to celebrate autumn and Halloween with our customers this spooky season.”

Tickets to all autumn events at Dobbies’ Preston store are now available to book at www.dobbies.com/events.

For more information on Dobbies’ events, visit www.dobbies.com/events