£1.99 Happy Meal available via McDonald's app during half-term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

McDonald’s Happy Meal® invites customers to celebrate their individuality with the introduction of its latest Mr. MenTM Little MissTM promotion

From now until 26th March, each Happy Meal® will come with either one of ten Mr. MenTM Little MissTM plush toys or one of four ‘Discover You’ books

Every Mr. MenTM Little MissTM Happy Meal® will come with a free token that entitles them to a free World Book Day 2024 book, or £1 off a book or audiobook

From Monday 12th February until Sunday 25th February, families can also get a Happy Meal for just £1.99 via the McDonald’s App*

Families can choose from one of 10 Mr Men™ Little Miss™ limited-edition plush toys, or one of four ‘Discover You’ books encouraging individuality and meaningful conversation about emotions, wellbeing, and mental health.

With over 90 iconic characters including Mr. Happy and Little Miss Brave, the brand speaks to every child and is a friend to all, no matter their culture, personality, or gender!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mr. MenTM Little MissTM ‘Discover You’ books available in Happy Meal® is a ground-breaking new series which encourages families to engage in meaningful conversation about emotions, wellbeing and mental health. Complete with thought-provoking questions and helpful tips, the series is the perfect tool for children to nurture a deeper understanding of what it means to be happy, sad and everything in between!

And that’s not all – families will receive a token with every Happy Meal® that entitles them to a free World Book Day 2024 book, or £1 off a book or audiobook in participating booksellers.

Available for around £3.49, a Happy Meal® contains a choice of Fish Fingers, Chicken McNuggets or Veggie Dippers with a Pineapple stick, or Carrot Bag side, plus drink options including water, milk, or Fruit Shoot.