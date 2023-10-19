News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Blackpool ‘Kebab King’ dies aged 77
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast

Poulton-le-Fylde show home to open to house hunters this weekend

Homebuyers are being invited to take a look inside a new show home opening this weekend in Poulton-le-Fylde. Persimmon is throwing open the doors of their popular Moorfield Park development to members of the public on the hunt for a new home.
By Sean EamesContributor
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The four-bedroom detached show home is from the housebuilder’s Rivington collection which has proven especially popular with families.

Located less than a mile from the centre of Poulton, Moorfield Park is ideally situated to both local amenities and the countryside while also enjoying easy access to the M55.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A range of house sizes and types are available, from 3-bedroom semis through to 5-bedroom detached properties.

Most Popular
Take a look inside a new show home opening this weekend in Poulton-le-Fylde. Photo: PersimmonTake a look inside a new show home opening this weekend in Poulton-le-Fylde. Photo: Persimmon
Take a look inside a new show home opening this weekend in Poulton-le-Fylde. Photo: Persimmon

Prices start from £220,000 with a range of offers available to help buyers save on the costs of moving.

The show opens 11:00am this Saturday (October 21) with the Persimmon sales team available on site. No appointments are necessary.

Diane Finch, Sales Director at Persimmon Lancashire said:“We’re delighted to welcome homebuyers to our new show home at Moorfield Park.

Hide Ad

“There’s a range of house sizes suited to first-time buyers, upsizers and downsizers alike.

Inside the show home. Photo: PersimmonInside the show home. Photo: Persimmon
Inside the show home. Photo: Persimmon
Hide Ad

“Surrounded by countryside, but still only half a mile from the town centre, we expect these latest homes on the development to prove extremely popular with house hunters.

“So whether you’re looking for your first home or forever home, our friendly sales team is excited to help find the right house for you.”

The show home will be open for viewings each week from 11 am until 5 pm, Thursday to Monday. Call Persimmon’s sales office on 01253 547 095 or visit www.persimmonhomes.com/new-homes/lancashire/moorfield-park

Related topics:RivingtonM55