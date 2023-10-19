Poulton-le-Fylde show home to open to house hunters this weekend

Homebuyers are being invited to take a look inside a new show home opening this weekend in Poulton-le-Fylde. Persimmon is throwing open the doors of their popular Moorfield Park development to members of the public on the hunt for a new home.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The four-bedroom detached show home is from the housebuilder’s Rivington collection which has proven especially popular with families.

Located less than a mile from the centre of Poulton, Moorfield Park is ideally situated to both local amenities and the countryside while also enjoying easy access to the M55.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A range of house sizes and types are available, from 3-bedroom semis through to 5-bedroom detached properties.

Take a look inside a new show home opening this weekend in Poulton-le-Fylde. Photo: Persimmon

Prices start from £220,000 with a range of offers available to help buyers save on the costs of moving.

The show opens 11:00am this Saturday (October 21) with the Persimmon sales team available on site. No appointments are necessary.

Diane Finch, Sales Director at Persimmon Lancashire said:“We’re delighted to welcome homebuyers to our new show home at Moorfield Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a range of house sizes suited to first-time buyers, upsizers and downsizers alike.

Inside the show home. Photo: Persimmon

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Surrounded by countryside, but still only half a mile from the town centre, we expect these latest homes on the development to prove extremely popular with house hunters.

“So whether you’re looking for your first home or forever home, our friendly sales team is excited to help find the right house for you.”