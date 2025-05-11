Polish Community in Blackpool Prepares for Crucial Presidential Election

On May 18, 2025, Polish citizens worldwide, including those residing in the United Kingdom, will participate in the first round of Poland's presidential election.

For the Polish community in Blackpool—a town with deep-rooted Polish heritage dating back to World War II—this day holds significant importance.

Blackpool's association with Poland began during World War II when the town became a hub for Polish airmen and military personnel. The Polish Air Force established its headquarters at Squires Gate Aerodrome, and numerous Polish squadrons trained in the area. After the war, many Polish servicemen chose to settle in Blackpool, laying the foundation for a vibrant Polish community that continues to thrive today .

Polish nationals wishing to vote in the upcoming election must register by May 13, 2025, which is five days before the election. Registration can be completed online through the Polish consulate's website or by contacting the nearest consular office. A valid Polish passport or ID card is required to vote.

For residents of Blackpool and the surrounding areas, several polling stations will be available: Blackburn (a newly established polling station for this election), Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Sheffield.

These locations provide accessible options for voters in the region to cast their ballots.

For Blackpool's Polish community, May 18 is more than just an election date; it's an opportunity to engage in the democratic process and influence the future of their homeland. The town's historical ties to Poland and its enduring Polish population underscore the significance of this event.

As the election approaches, Polish residents in Blackpool are encouraged to ensure their registration is complete and to participate in this pivotal moment for Poland's democracy.

Note: For detailed information on registration and polling station addresses, please refer to the official website of the Polish Consulate in Manchester.