Poetry debut and book launch: Join David Hogarth in a Night of Nostalgia

On November 30 at 6:30pm, the poet and writer David Hogarth is set to unveil his poetic debut and launch his much-anticipated book, "Rise and Shine, Little Man": Memories of a Seaside Childhood.

David Hogarth holding his first book. Photo: Anna Paprzycka

This isn't just another book launch; it's a journey into the heartfelt recollections of a young boy navigating the vivid tapestry of Blackpool in the 1960s. David, the youngest member of a loving family, paints a candid portrait of growing up amidst the complexities of life, from the ordinary struggles of school to pondering the mysteries of God and Santa Claus.

"Rise and Shine" isn't just a book; it's a nostalgic, sensitive, deeply honest, and humorous retrospective. It's a unique perspective on a bygone era, capturing the essence of a time lost to the ages.

This extraordinary evening will unfold at the limited-space venue of Tea Amantes – Tearoom & Gallery located at 53b Albert Rd, FY1 4PW. The event promises an intimate gathering, resonating with laughter, heartfelt tales, and an opportunity to immerse yourself in David Hogarth's extraordinary journey.