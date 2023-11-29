Poetry debut and book launch: Join David Hogarth in a Night of Nostalgia
This isn't just another book launch; it's a journey into the heartfelt recollections of a young boy navigating the vivid tapestry of Blackpool in the 1960s. David, the youngest member of a loving family, paints a candid portrait of growing up amidst the complexities of life, from the ordinary struggles of school to pondering the mysteries of God and Santa Claus.
"Rise and Shine" isn't just a book; it's a nostalgic, sensitive, deeply honest, and humorous retrospective. It's a unique perspective on a bygone era, capturing the essence of a time lost to the ages.
This extraordinary evening will unfold at the limited-space venue of Tea Amantes – Tearoom & Gallery located at 53b Albert Rd, FY1 4PW. The event promises an intimate gathering, resonating with laughter, heartfelt tales, and an opportunity to immerse yourself in David Hogarth's extraordinary journey.
As a special treat, David himself invites you to witness the essence of this evening through a video invitation.