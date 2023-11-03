News you can trust since 1873
Please help the hedgehogs

More help needed for Blackpool Hedgehog Rescue who are in crisis
By Lesley MarshContributor
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:23 GMT
More help is needed to keep the doors open of the Hedgehog Rescue Blackpool open.

Many people do not know what to do when they find a sick hedgehog wandering about during the day and so some volunteers have got together to organise a meet and greet opportunity which will be held on: Saturday November 11 from 1pm at the Teenlow Sixty Plus Community Centre Queensway Poulton Le Fylde where members of the public can meet the rescuers, the out of hours team, and fosterers to find out more about the dedication and perseverence of this dedicated team of volunteers whose sole purpose is to preserve the life our our Blackpool Hedgehogs.

There are also quiz sheets for the children all about hedgehogs. Find out how you can get involved, enjoy a cake or two, browse the books stall and buy a christmas gift or two. All money raised will support the valuable work of the charity.

