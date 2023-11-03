Please help the hedgehogs

Many people do not know what to do when they find a sick hedgehog wandering about during the day and so some volunteers have got together to organise a meet and greet opportunity which will be held on: Saturday November 11 from 1pm at the Teenlow Sixty Plus Community Centre Queensway Poulton Le Fylde where members of the public can meet the rescuers, the out of hours team, and fosterers to find out more about the dedication and perseverence of this dedicated team of volunteers whose sole purpose is to preserve the life our our Blackpool Hedgehogs.