Pink Floydian returns to Marine Hall, Fleetwood
The Pink Floydian Show is set to take audiences on a mesmerising journey through the classic soundscapes, visual spectacles, and atmospheric performances that defined Pink Floyd’s legendary career.
With their attention to detail and unwavering commitment to authenticity, Pink Floydian is more than just a tribute band. They have earned the admiration of Pink Floyd enthusiasts worldwide with soaring guitar solos and captivating vocal harmonies.
The band have honed their craft to recreate the authentic Pink Floyd sound, and each note is delivered with precision and passion, ensuring an unforgettable experience for fans both old and new.
Sarah Palmer, Director of Transformation & Change says,
“We are lucky to be able to welcome such an authentic and well-loved act as Pink Floydian to Marine Hall, Fleetwood. It promises to be a captivating show full of incredibly accurate renditions.”
Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this spectacular tribute to one of rock’s greatest bands. Tickets are available now online at https://bit.ly/4bgydmX or by calling the box office on 01253 887693.
Come and experience the ultimate Pink Floydian Show—a night that will leave you mesmerized and nostalgic for the golden era of classic rock.
