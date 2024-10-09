Pink Floydian returns to Marine Hall, Fleetwood

By Cheryl Gregson
Contributor
Published 9th Oct 2024, 14:19 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2024, 09:09 BST
The ultimate tribute to one of the most iconic rock bands of all time is returning to Marine Hall, Fleetwood on 2 November 2024.

The Pink Floydian Show is set to take audiences on a mesmerising journey through the classic soundscapes, visual spectacles, and atmospheric performances that defined Pink Floyd’s legendary career.

With their attention to detail and unwavering commitment to authenticity, Pink Floydian is more than just a tribute band. They have earned the admiration of Pink Floyd enthusiasts worldwide with soaring guitar solos and captivating vocal harmonies.

The band have honed their craft to recreate the authentic Pink Floyd sound, and each note is delivered with precision and passion, ensuring an unforgettable experience for fans both old and new.

Pink FloydianPink Floydian
Pink Floydian

Sarah Palmer, Director of Transformation & Change says,

“We are lucky to be able to welcome such an authentic and well-loved act as Pink Floydian to Marine Hall, Fleetwood. It promises to be a captivating show full of incredibly accurate renditions.”

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this spectacular tribute to one of rock’s greatest bands. Tickets are available now online at https://bit.ly/4bgydmX or by calling the box office on 01253 887693.

Come and experience the ultimate Pink Floydian Show—a night that will leave you mesmerized and nostalgic for the golden era of classic rock.

https://www.marinehall.co.uk/

News you can trust since 1873
