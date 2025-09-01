Photographic society unveils first guest speaker of new season

As we launch the new season at the North Fylde Photographic Society (NFPS), we are pleased to announce our first guest presentation.

Ashley Barnard will be coming to speak to us on Tuesday, 9 September 2025. The subject of Ashley's presentation is 'Stags and other wildlife'.

Ashley is a professional photographer of more than 15 years’ experience and he has built up an extensive portfolio in wildlife photography which includes mammals and birdlife and which has led to footage shot by him being used on national TV. Ashley also runs wildlife workshops and trips.

Go to www.wildlifephotographeruk.co.uk for examples of his work and then come to this club presentation to meet the man himself!

Venue: church hall, The Church of St Martin and St Hilda, Carleton (adj. Castle Gardens pub).

Time: 19:30. Entry fee: £2.00 for members / £3.00 for non-members