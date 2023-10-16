Phantom of the Opera to be performed by TCOS at Marine Hall, Fleetwood in October 2023.

A long standing amateur operatic group on the Fylde Coast are set to perform a rendition of the smash hit west end show.

Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society (TCOS) are delighted to currently be rehearsing for their upcoming production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera and it is set to be a chandelier smashing show.

TCOS are the ONLY Lancashire based and one of only nine Amateur Adult Theatre Companies in the whole of the UK to have been granted the rights to perform this fabulous musical. Phantom is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s romantic, haunting and soaring score including the well known classics Music of the Night, All I Ask of You, Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again, Masquerade and of course the iconic title song.

The world’s most successful musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, has played to over 145 million people in 41 countries and 183 cities in 17 languages. It has won more than 70 major theatre awards, including seven Tony Awards and four Olivier Awards. This is definitely one production you don’t want to miss.

TCOS Cast for Phantom of the Opera. Photo: Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society

It is set in 19th century Paris and follows the captivating journey taken by ballet girl Christine Daaé, who becomes the obsession of a mysterious masked musical genius, the Phantom, living in the subterranean labyrinth beneath the Paris Opéra House and her childhood love Raoul. Phantom is Broadway’s longest running show with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Charles Hart and Richard Stilgoe, based on the novel by Gaston Leroux.