Partington’s new Attractions Scheme is just the ticket for a fun-tastic family adventure

Partington's Broadwater Holiday Park in Fleetwood.

Lucky holiday home owners and visitors of Partington’s Holiday Parks in Lancashire are in for a real treat with the launch of the exciting Attractions Scheme, offering exclusive extras and discount deals for all the top seaside spots.

That’s miles more smiles for everyone this year…

Partington’s has teamed up with top attractions across Blackpool to offer exclusive discounts, VIP upgrades and lots of fun-filled extras for everything from a day braving adrenaline-pumping rollercoasters to amazing up-close animal encounters, alongside a bucketful of fabulous family activities all across the resort.

Guests and holiday home owners staying at either Newton Hall, Windy Harbour or Broadwater Holiday Parks can simply book their attraction through their Park Reception and/or present their special Holiday Maker Pass at each venue to unlock the exclusive discounts and start enjoying bigger adventures for smaller prices! That’s just one more reason why owning a holiday home with Partington’s is the perfect family getaway that just keeps on giving… all year round!

Blackpool Zoo part of attractions scheme

Attractions in the scheme include:

Pleasure Beach Resort – Spanning 42 acres along South Promenade, Pleasure Beach is one of the UK’s most thrilling amusement parks and is Europe’s most ride intensive! Home to The Big One, ICON and Valhalla, it guarantees an adrenaline-fueled day out, as well as lots of fun for the little ones with the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land. Enjoy a 10% discount off online prices, including same-day bookings.

Blackpool Zoo – Often described as a hidden gem, Blackpool Zoo houses over 1,000 animals from around the world, including aardvarks, zebras and lions. With interactive walk-through exhibits such as Lemur Wood and Rainbow Landings, this is a must-visit for animal lovers. Save up to £15 on a family ticket and £3 on individual tickets.

The Hole in Wand – Step into a magical mini-golf adventure next to Blackpool Tower, featuring nine enchanting holes filled with wizardry and wonder. Guests will receive a free upgrade to a premium ticket, including a magical potion drink and jellybeans.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach part of the attractions scheme

Blackpool Tower Eye, SEALIFE, Madame Tussauds & More – Take in panoramic views from the world-famous Blackpool Tower Eye, meet marine creatures at SEALIFE, or snap selfies with lifelike celebrity figures at Madame Tussauds. Save 10% off admission to these and other Merlin attractions.

Blackpool Transport - Partington’s customers can whizz between all these fab attractions, and explore the whole area, on local buses and the famous Promenade tramline thanks to 10% off using a discount code via the app. Simply ask at Park Reception for more details.

Looking to pack in even more activities? Blackpool is also famous for its three historic piers - each offering unique entertainment and stunning sea views, there’s acres of sandy beaches for a relaxing day by the sea, and the iconic Promenade is perfect for a scenic stroll. Don’t forget the ice cream! Switch up the fun with the dazzling Blackpool Illuminations during the autumn months and enjoy the vibrant nightlife and friendly restaurants all along the seafront all year round.

Partington’s Holiday Parks is a family-owned business which owns and operates parks across Lancashire, the Lake District and the Yorkshire Dales; all with a focus on family fun, making memorable experiences and embracing the natural environment. The Lancashire parks are all located within a short distance of the Fylde Coast’s stunning natural coastline and miles of golden sand, and there’s also the glorious greenspaces of Lancashire to explore if some rural respite is needed from all the thrills and spills of the seaside. With stylish apartments, luxury lodges with hot tubs and cosy caravans on offer at each park, it’s easy to choose the perfect base to come back to after a delightful day making memories with the ones you love.

Partington's Holiday Parks at Windy Harbour

The new Attractions Scheme is also rolling out across the picturesque Partington’s Holiday Parks in the Yorkshire Dales and the Lake District, with a wide variety of great discounts and deals on offer - including a scenic Coniston Water cruise and a fascinating trip back in time at historic Skipton Castle. For further information, a full list of attractions included and how to book for each venue please visit: www.partingtons.com/attractions

Partington’s also now offer the popular Try Before You Buy initiative, simply book a short break at one of the Lancashire holiday parks, along with a sales appointment and park tour, and if you decide to purchase one of the caravans or lodges following your visit, Partington’s will deduct the cost of your break from the price of your new holiday home! It’s a win, win! Call 01253 879911 for more details.

Partington’s Holiday Parks – your ticket to a whole new sense of adventure…

For further information on Partington’s Holiday Parks in Lancashire please visit www.partingtons.com and take a virtual tour of the parks at www.partingtons.com/virtual-tours