Pals bare nearly all for Calendar Girls musical

This week at the Lowther Pavilion Theatre, sees the return of Calendar Girls The Musical, which celebrates 25 years since the original Yorkshire Calendar Girls created their now famous W.I. calendar, raising an impressive £6 million to date.

Local friends Sarah Jane Stone and Pauline Hardie, are playing the two leading roles, played in the hit film by Helen Mirren and Julie Walters. They first met in 1998 when they were cast in a special outdoor production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, at Lytham Hall, and immediately bonded over both their mums suffering with breast cancer, which Sarah Jane herself overcame seven years ago. They have remained special friends ever since and have been in many different productions together over the past 27 years.

Three years ago, they played these same roles for St Annes Parish Operatic Society and once again, back by popular demand from the audiences, they are reprising the original characters of Chris and Annie. The operatic society has been established for 55 years and sadly this will be their final production. Therefore, on a positive note, all the proceeds from this production will go to local charities, including MacMillan Cancer Support.

The other brave ladies in the leading cast of 6 are Joan Aitchison, Pat Sumner, Amy Carter and Paula Curtis.

Sarah Jane Stone and Pauline Hardie get down to the bare essentials for the much-loved musical

Sarah Jane said: “Performing with Pauline originally in a Shakespeare play is so totally different to this musical, one extreme to the other, but she and the rest of the cast are simply amazing and we truly hope to have large audiences to raise as much as we can for the charities.”

Pauline said: “It truly is a pleasure to be performing in this most wonderfully uplifting story full of humour, human relationships and of course brilliant music by Gary Barlow. The whole cast have truly bonded and we aim to give our audiences an evening they will never forget.”

The show runs from Wednesday 3rd to Saturday 6th September at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2pm.Tickets online or via the box office on 01253 794221.