Paint your own Blackpool masterpiece and raise funds for charity
Have you ever wished you had a painting of Blackpool Prom?
There's an opportunity for you to create your own masterpiece this Tuesday 20 August - and you don't need any painting experience to produce it!
Brush and Tipple present a painting party at The Taven at the Mill, Thornton Cleveleys, starting at 7.00pm.
This event perfect for all skill levels, even if you're picking up a brush for the first time; all the materials and guidance you need are provided for you, and an experienced instructor will talk you through each step.
This special event is a fundraiser for local charity Tia's Crown, which supports mental and physical wellbeing through dance.
Tickets cost £28.50 per person (all materials are provided but refreshments are not included) and they are available now at the Brush and Tipple website.
