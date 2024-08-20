Paint your own Blackpool masterpiece and raise funds for charity

By Jackie Speight
Contributor
Published 20th Aug 2024, 09:20 BST
Unleash your creativity with a paint party at The Tavern at the Mill this Tuesday, creating the iconic Blackpool Prom! Relax, have fun and maybe even discover your new favourite hobby - and support local charity Tia's Crown at the same time!

Have you ever wished you had a painting of Blackpool Prom?

There's an opportunity for you to create your own masterpiece this Tuesday 20 August - and you don't need any painting experience to produce it!

Brush and Tipple present a painting party at The Taven at the Mill, Thornton Cleveleys, starting at 7.00pm.

Paint for Charity with Brush &amp; Tipple
Paint for Charity with Brush &amp; Tipple

This event perfect for all skill levels, even if you're picking up a brush for the first time; all the materials and guidance you need are provided for you, and an experienced instructor will talk you through each step.

This special event is a fundraiser for local charity Tia's Crown, which supports mental and physical wellbeing through dance.

Tickets cost £28.50 per person (all materials are provided but refreshments are not included) and they are available now at the Brush and Tipple website.

