One year anniversary of Kirsty's Corner Boutique in Layton Blackpool

Kirsty's Corner Boutique one year anniversary on May 13, have been very overwhelmed from the amazing support from Blackpool and other areas. They have made many friends who they have come to care about. Their dream would not have been possible if it wasn't for you amazing ladies. Kirsty also has a Boutique in Fleetwood called Lavendergirls that has been there nearly two years. Kirsty and her partner decided to open another boutique after they felt this is what was needed for Layton. During the time of getting the paperwork ready and waiting for the keys her partner had a heart attack, and was then told he had heart failure. The day they got the keys was the day he came out of hospital, they then decided that this was going to be a success after all the tears and worry, and with all the help of amazing family and friends they finally opened. They love every minute of what they do, they offer one to one style advice, a cup of tea or coffee and a chat. On the day they will be offering 10% off full price items, a glass of prosecco and cupcakes designed and made by Debbie.