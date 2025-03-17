One Bomb: A film that puts Blackpool on the map

One bomb the movie

One bomb follows the rise of a local champion who has it all—talent, fame, and success. Ego takes over and so does his rage for vengeance.

Ladies and gentlemen,

I stand before you today to share a vision—a raw, gripping, and electrifying film that captures the grit, struggle, and redemption of a fighter from our very own Blackpool. This isn't just another movie; it's a powerful story of resilience, consequences, and the fight for redemption.

One Bomb follows the rise of a local champion who has it all—talent, fame, and success. But like so many real-life fighters, he falls victim to his own ego, spiraling into a world of debt, crime, and betrayal.

His world shatters when his wife is brutally murdered, pushing him over the edge. But instead of staying down, he does what fighters do best— he gets back up. He trains harder than ever, mastering four different martial arts styles, and embarks on a relentless mission for justice.

This is a movie with heart. A movie that showcases Blackpool not just as a backdrop, but as a character in its own right. It’s about real struggles, real consequences, and real redemption.

They have the script, the cast, the locations, and the budget planned. Now, they are asking for your support. They need £200,000 to bring this film to life, to give Blackpool a film it can be proud of and to create a story that resonates beyond the screen.

By sponsoring this project, you’re not just funding a film—you’re investing in local talent, local business, and a story that will put Blackpool on the map in the world of independent cinema.

🎬 One Bomb – One Shot at Redemption.

A Pound for Blackpool 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🤞🏻😆 come on let's make help a local movie happen

Blackpool has a population of over 140,000 people. Imagine if just £1 from each of us helped fund this film. We would almost smash this target out the park. This is our chance to back a story that represents our town, our people, and our fighting spirit.

The fight has already begun. Will you join us?

Visit their Crowdfunder page and let’s make history.

🎬 One Bomb – One Shot at Redemption.