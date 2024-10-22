October Half Term at the National Football Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Autumn is officially upon us, and with the wet and windy weather blows in the October Half Term Holiday. Whilst schools take a break, the National Football Museum has compiled an action-packed half term programme to keep the kids busy (and dry!).

The theme of the week is Storytelling and Identity with activities throughout the week encouraging children and young people to express themselves through reading, writing and creativity.

Wednesday 23 October: 11am-12pm – Wonderkids Book Club (Level 1 balcony) 12pm-3pm - Slaps drop in with Paloma Fonts (Level 3) All day – MARKERS: Amy Searles / Preston Community showcase

Thursday 24 October: 12pm-3pm – Slaps drop in with Paloma Fonts (Level 3) All day – Footy Fairytales with Sophia All day – MARKERS: Amy Searles / Preston Community showcase

Saturday 26: All day – Footy Fairytales with Sophia Monday 28 October: All day – Venessa Scott x MARKERS Live art

Tuesday 29 October 11am-12pm – Wonderkids Book Club (Level 1 balcony) 12pm-3pm – Slaps drop in with Paloma Fonts (Level 3) All day – Venessa Scott x MARKERS Live art

Wednesday 30 October 11am-12pm – Wonderkids Book Club (Level 1 balcony)

Throughout the holiday, Storyboard Heroes drop-in workshop will be available – with a simple storyboarding activity encouraging kids to set their own scene.

October is also Black History Month, and interpreter tours will add in a 10-minute segment that highlights the story of a black footballer or black person important to football history.