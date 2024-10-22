October Half Term at the National Football Museum
The theme of the week is Storytelling and Identity with activities throughout the week encouraging children and young people to express themselves through reading, writing and creativity.
Wednesday 23 October: 11am-12pm – Wonderkids Book Club (Level 1 balcony) 12pm-3pm - Slaps drop in with Paloma Fonts (Level 3) All day – MARKERS: Amy Searles / Preston Community showcase
Thursday 24 October: 12pm-3pm – Slaps drop in with Paloma Fonts (Level 3) All day – Footy Fairytales with Sophia All day – MARKERS: Amy Searles / Preston Community showcase
Saturday 26: All day – Footy Fairytales with Sophia Monday 28 October: All day – Venessa Scott x MARKERS Live art
Tuesday 29 October 11am-12pm – Wonderkids Book Club (Level 1 balcony) 12pm-3pm – Slaps drop in with Paloma Fonts (Level 3) All day – Venessa Scott x MARKERS Live art
Wednesday 30 October 11am-12pm – Wonderkids Book Club (Level 1 balcony)
Throughout the holiday, Storyboard Heroes drop-in workshop will be available – with a simple storyboarding activity encouraging kids to set their own scene.
October is also Black History Month, and interpreter tours will add in a 10-minute segment that highlights the story of a black footballer or black person important to football history.