North Fylde Photographic Society welcomes public to open evening

The North Fylde Photographic Society (NFPS) launches its new season on Tuesday, 27 August 2024 by inviting anyone interested in joining the club to its Open Evening where you can meet members in an informal atmosphere and find out about what the club offers for the photography enthusiast.

The NFPS is a welcoming and friendly club which supports photographers of all abilities; our annual Open Evening provides an opportunity to learn more about the programme of lectures, presentations and workshops (including club outings) all aimed at developing skills in photography and post-processing and to view examples of individual members’ work.

The Open Evening takes place at the church hall of The Church of St Martin and St Hilda in Carleton (next to the Castle Gardens pub), starting at 19:30.

Refreshments will be served.