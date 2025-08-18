North Fylde Photographic Society: welcome evening - 02/09/2025
We will be showing on screen a selection of images taken during the summer recess, taken either on the club’s Fylde coast summer outings or during summer travels around the UK and further afield. There will be plenty of relaxed chat while we share our summer experiences.
On a more business-like note, there will be brief discussion on what is in store for the coming season (guest presenters, workshop themes, and internal and external competitions being the highlights) and on expectations regarding competition entry and workshop participation.
We will also have a small showcase of some of the most successful prints at regional level from last season.
Refreshments will be available.
Start time: 19:30
Venue: church hall, St Martin and St Hilda, Fleetwood Road, Carleton (adj. Castle Gardens pub), FY6 7NU
Entry: Free of charge to all on this opening night.
Syllabus and membership forms can be located on our website https://northfylde-ps.co.uk/ and there will also be printed copies of each available on the night.