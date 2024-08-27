Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Now that the new season is under way at the North Fylde Photographic Society (NFPS), we are pleased to announce that the following photographers of extensive experience and acclaim have kindly agreed to share with us their insights along with examples of their work.

Date: Tuesday, 3 September 2024 Speaker: Graham Dean AFIAP CPAGB BPE2 Title of presentation: Why? The first part of Graham's presentation looks at the photographer's motivation for taking images and is largely illustrated with his own images. In the second part, Graham will be showing examples of his more recent images and discussing how they have been manipulated using Photoshop Elements.

Date: Tuesday, 1 October 2024 Speaker: Keith Snell PhD EFIAP MPSA LRPS* Title of presentation: But is it art? Keith's presentation comprises a discussion of photography as an art form and his journey into creative photography; it will include an outline of the techniques he uses, in particular intentional camera movement (ICM) and multiple exposures.

Venue: church hall, The Church of St Martin and St Hilda, Carleton (adj. Castle Gardens pub) Time: 19:30 Entry fee: £1.00 for members / £2.00 for non-members