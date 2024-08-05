North Fylde Photographic Society Exhibition: 3 August to 31 August 2024
If visitors to the exhibition would like to know more about the NFPS, you are very welcome to come and meet us in person at our annual Open Evening on Tuesday, 27 August 2024 where and find out what the club offers for the photography enthusiast.
Our friendly club prides itself on supporting photographers of all abilities, and our Open Evening provides an opportunity to learn more about the programme of lectures, presentations and workshops aimed at developing skills in photography and post-processing and to view examples of individual members’ work.
The evening starts at 19:30 and refreshments will be served.
Venue: The Church of St Martin and St Hilda in Carleton (adj. Castle Gardens pub, postcode FY6 7LS)
