Newly opened salon gives back to local NHS charity

Olivia, 27, renovated and opened her salon last year with the help and support of her family, in particular, her grandad Stan. She explained: “My grandad was a painter and decorator all his life so when I bought my salon, he was the first person to offer to help me decorate it and turn it into the salon I have always dreamed of. He was 77 at the time, but that didn’t stop him. He was there day in, day out, working away to help make my dreams come true.”Just months after initially starting the renovation, Salon No.7 officially opened its doors. Family, friends and clients all attended the opening party where they were able to see that all the hard work has paid off.Unfortunately, Olivia’s grandad fell ill just several months after and sadly passed away in September of this year. Olivia explained: “He was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer just days after my sister’s wedding in July and quickly became so ill that he spent most of his final weeks in Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Whilst in hospital he developed COVID-19 and pneumonia, amongst other things so he moved wards a lot. All the staff that looked after my grandad were fantastic. He passed on September 11 with his family by his side and although a heartbreaking moment for us all, the hospital staff were so kind and caring and really helped us through it.”Olivia continued: “My dad isn’t in my life so I always saw my grandad as my father figure, so loosing him has been heartbreaking for me. I wanted to find a way to honour my grandad and also show my appreciation for Blackpool Victoria Hospital so I have decided to use the salon’s first birthday celebration as an opportunity to raise money for BVH’s charity, blue skies.”Throughout the month of October, Olivia and her fellow stylists have been selling raffle tickets to raise funds for the hospital charity. She said: “Thanks to some lovely localbusinesses, my clients and friends, we have some great prizes in the raffle including a Ribby Hall family of four day pass, two hospitality Blackpool FC games and a Winmau Pro SFB dartboard signed by five legendary darts players. We have raised half of our fundraising target of £1000 already and we still have three weeks to go so I am hopeful we will reach our target and help this fab charity in the process.”