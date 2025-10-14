New trick or treat map brings a more magical Halloween to Blackpool

Families in Blackpool are signing up to a new platform that makes Trick or Treating easier than ever.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interactive Trick or Treat map (www.trickortreatmap.com) lets households drop a glowing pumpkin pin to show they’re welcoming trick-or-treaters on 31 October. Parents can check the map before heading out to plan their route, avoid dark or unlit streets, and even see what time each house prefers for visitors to knock.

The platform was created by Michelle Pearce-Burke, a mum of three who wanted to bring back the fun and the feeling of community she remembered from her own childhood Halloweens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wandering the streets with young kids, knocking on random doors and never knowing who’s participating just isn’t practical anymore,” Michelle explains. “The map makes it simple: families know exactly where the fun is happening, and it’s completely free to add your house.”

Families can now spot glowing pumpkin pins on the free Trick or Treat Map to plan their Halloween night.

Since launching nationwide this autumn, more than 50,000 UK families have joined to help make the map glow.

The platform is easy to join and add your home to

Smart filters allow parents to find homes with vegan, nut-free, toy-based treats and more

Stops can be customised to show what times homes are available to trick-or-treaters and what type of treats are offered

Community moderation keeps the website accurate and safe

Michelle hopes the map will “make trick-or-treating safer, easier and more fun for everyone — and help neighbours feel connected again.”

Families can join in at www.trickortreatmap.com by creating a free account and adding their stop or exploring their neighbourhood in the run-up to Halloween night.