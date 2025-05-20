New Photography Exhibition “Fragments of Time – On the Fylde Coast” Opens in Blackpool

A new exhibition by award-winning seascape photographer John Threlfall will open on June 2nd at Tea Amantes – Tearoom & Gallery in Blackpool.

Titled Fragments of Time – On the Fylde Coast, the exhibition offers a poetic and meditative look at one of Lancashire’s most iconic coastal landscapes. An official opening evening will take place on Monday, June 2nd at 6:30 PM, and all are warmly invited to attend.

The collection explores the ever-changing shoreline of the Fylde Coast—from the leafy avenues of Lytham and the vast, windswept beaches of St. Anne’s to the glittering lights of Blackpool reflected on the waves. Threlfall’s images capture the fleeting marks left behind by the sea: rippled sand, scattered shells, tidal pools, and salt lines—fragments of time shaped by water, wind, and light. Each photograph is a quiet moment preserved, revealing the stillness that follows movement, the beauty that exists in transition, and the stories told by the rhythm of the tides.

John Threlfall describes photography as a personal escape—an act of connection with nature and time. Living near the River Ribble estuary, he has spent years documenting the coast, led by instinct, patience, and an eye for the unnoticed. For him, each outing is an opportunity to “see the unseen,” to read the light, follow the weather, and discover moments that can never be repeated.

Photograph by John Threlfall – part of the “Fragments of Time – On the Fylde Coast” exhibition.

“These photographs reflect my fascination with the temporary,” Threlfall explains. “The delicate patterns in wet sand, the ghost of a wave etched along the shore, the light caught in a tide pool for just a few seconds. This Fylde coast edge—where water meets land—is never the same twice. It’s a place shaped by repetition and erosion, by forces too large to fully understand but too beautiful to ignore.”

Fragments of Time – On the Fylde Coast runs from June 2nd to July 5th at Tea Amantes, located at 53b Albert Road, Blackpool. The exhibition is free to visit, and all prints will be available for purchase. Whether you are a lifelong resident or a first-time visitor, Threlfall’s work offers a fresh and contemplative view of the coast—a reminder of how even the briefest moments can hold lasting meaning.