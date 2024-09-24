New men's group comes to Lytham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first meeting of a new group for men is due to take place on 1st Oct at Lytham Bierhaus, 4 Dicconson Terrace, Lytham. The Lytham Men’s Health Group aims to provide a safe space for local men over 18 to come together, share their worries, and be themselves without judgement.

The meeting runs from 6.30 till 7.30 pm and plans to be a fortnightly event. There is no charge, and interested parties can just turn up on the evening, where they will be greeted at the door.

The group is the brainchild of local businessman Andy Havlin, 42. Having suffered with depression following some difficult times during the covid pandemic, he identified a need for a local peer support group. He said,

“Things just built up for me. I’m a husband, father, and employer with multiple responsibilities. It’s easy to let stress get to you. I’ve never wanted to burden my wife or loved ones with my worries, and I think a lot of other men feel the same. I’m in hospitality and it can be easy to just present as ‘showtime’ every day. Noone would ever know what was going on underneath.

Since I ‘came out’ as having had depression, I’ve had lots of messages from other men saying they also are struggling. It’s just a difficult thing for a lot of men to voice; this idea that we are not coping as well as we think we should. Women tend to get together and talk things out. A lot of men just sit and brood about problems instead, until they become much bigger than they need to be. For me, just speaking something out loud helps put things into perspective.”

Clearly Andy has struck a nerve with the group. Since putting the idea out on Facebook, he has had over 150 messages from people wanting to attend and get involved.

The need for community support is borne out by the statistics. According to the latest report from the Office for National Statistics, rates of suicide amongst men are higher across all age groups than those for women, with the highest rates amongst those aged 40-50 years. The Samaritans report that 6000 people across the UK take their lives every year. Of those, only a third will have been in touch with specialist mental health services in the year before. This all adds up to a level of distress which may have been prevented with early intervention.

Andy commented,

“I think there’s a great need out there for men to come together and support each other on more than just a surface level. Having said that, these groups are going to be low key and relaxed. We might do a pub quiz, go and watch the sports in another pub, and hopefully organise some activities as time goes on. It’s not just my group. All of us will work out how we want it to progress and what we need it for.”

Andy has lots of ideas for the group and has lined up some speakers for the events. These will be men who have overcome challenges of their own, as well as those who have health advice to give others. Meanwhile, there are also plans to film a podcast, where people can tell their stories and share experiences.

Andy is at pains to emphasise that this is not therapy, and no one is going to be forced to talk.

“People are welcome to just turn up and listen, in fact it’s those guys we really want to reach. We hope to have speakers along and have that spark some conversations, but it’s all going to be very low key. We aren’t going to be doing any of those corporate get to know you exercises! Really, I want to create a space where men can come along, talk if they want to and just be themselves with a bunch of new friends.”

For more information on the group, see the Facebook page Lytham Men’s Health Group.

For help in a mental health crisis, call 111. The contact for the Samaritans is 116 123 or search www.samaritans.org for your nearest branch