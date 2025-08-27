New Dawn Fades - The Joy Division Play Comes to The Grand Theatre Blackpool!

NEW DAWN FADES:

A Play About Joy Division & Manchester

New Dawn Fades - A Play About Joy Division And Manchester returns with a re-energised and vibrant new production touring the UK this October. The play tells the story of four ordinary lads who, inspired by the punk revolution of 1970s Manchester, came together to form one of the most influential bands of all time, Joy Division. Following the untimely death of lead singer Ian Curtis, the band went on to huge world-wide success as New Order.

For 2025, New Dawn Fades reunites the creative team from last year's triumphant tour, with producers NIGEL CARR and TONY DAVIDSON. It is written by the award-winning BRIAN GORMAN, who received much praise for his portrayal of Factory Records boss Tony Wilson and reprises the role this year. He guides the audience through the heart and soul of both the band and the city, introducing an array of historical figures, including Roman General Julius Agricola, Dr John Dee, Friedrich Engels, Paul Morley, and Pete Shelley of Buzzcocks! The result is a spellbinding journey of love, passion, grief, and of course music, drawing inspiration from the enigmatic lyrics of Ian Curtis, with a soundtrack featuring iconic hits of the late 1970’s UK music scene including of course Joy Division. The play is directed by Brian Gorman and Lauren Greenwood, who reprises her role as Debbie Curtis. Josh Lonsdale reprises his role as Joy Division frontman, Ian Curtis.

A smash hit when it debuted at the Greater Manchester Fringe Festival in July 2013, New Dawn Fades has continued to wow audiences across the country, playing to capacity crowds and standing ovations.

"So fascinating, and (Josh Lonsdale) who played Ian Curtis was brilliant!"

- Jayne Middlemiss (Virgin Radio)

“New Dawn Fades is a spellbinding and brilliant play about one of the greatest bands of all time. I totally urge anyone left out there who believes in music to go and see it”

John Robb

"Highly entertaining, poignant, and often very funny. Brian Gorman played an uncanny version of the late great Tony Wilson"

- Will Sergeant (Echo and The Bunnymen)

“An evocative piece that beautifully captures the heart and soul of Manchester in the 1970s. This is the way, step inside…”

Kevin Cummins

“I go through every emotion possible to a music fan… a fantastic sold-out performance from a youthful team of actors who have put their ‘Heart and Soul’ into the whole project.

Louder Than War

Blackpool Information

Theatre – Blackpool Grand Theatre

Date 22 October 2025

Time on Stage: 7.30pm

Tickets: https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/new-dawn-fades-a-play-about-joy-division-manchester

Ticket Price: £32 including fees

