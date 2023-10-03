More opportunities to sing your heart out with Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs®

Blackpool-based rock choir for women launches its second group after a successful first season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eigtheen months after opening their doors for the first time, Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs® are ready to launch a second group, giving even more local women the chance to enjoy the fun and benefits of singing in a group.

The choirs, led by Musical and Creative Director Tanya Lawrence, specialise in performing rock and pop songs, including classics by iconic singers including Tina Turner, Annie Lennox and Shania Twain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs Blackpool North Team

Administrative and Marketing Director Jackie Speight said: “Our choirs are ideal for women who just love to sing, whether they have previous choir experience or not. All you need to take part is a willingness to learn and grow with us, and to join with us when we perform at local venues for charity events, festivals and our own shows.”