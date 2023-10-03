More opportunities to sing your heart out with Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs®

News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool-based rock choir for women launches its second group after a successful first season.
By Jackie SpeightContributor
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:42 BST
Eigtheen months after opening their doors for the first time, Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs® are ready to launch a second group, giving even more local women the chance to enjoy the fun and benefits of singing in a group.

The choirs, led by Musical and Creative Director Tanya Lawrence, specialise in performing rock and pop songs, including classics by iconic singers including Tina Turner, Annie Lennox and Shania Twain.

Rehearsals for the original Blackpool (North) group take place every Wednesday at Scream Theatre Schools Blackpool Academy. And now, a second group is about to open every Thursday at Junction 4 Productions at Whitehills Business Park.

Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs Blackpool North Team Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs Blackpool North Team
Administrative and Marketing Director Jackie Speight said: “Our choirs are ideal for women who just love to sing, whether they have previous choir experience or not. All you need to take part is a willingness to learn and grow with us, and to join with us when we perform at local venues for charity events, festivals and our own shows.”

Places are available at New Members Nights at both venues in October. Admission is by ticket only, available now at Eventbrite.

