Moonlight Mission Walk – a night to remember in Leyland

Moonlight Mission Walk – A Night to Remember
- Saturday, October 4
- Starts at 5.30pm
- Worden Park, Worden Lane, Leyland, PR25 3DH
The Moonlight Mission Walk promises a truly magical evening as supporters set off through the scenic paths of Worden Park, lanterns glowing under the night sky.
The event offers two accessible routes – 2.5km and 5km – making it the perfect family-friendly walk for all ages, including four-legged friends.
Alongside the walk, there will be music, face painting, and a buzzing community atmosphere. Every participant will receive an exclusive NWAA t-shirt, bib, and a finisher’s medal to mark the occasion.
Most importantly, every step will help raise vital funds for the North West Air Ambulance Charity, which carries out lifesaving missions across our region.
The charity receives no government or NHS funding and must raise over £18 million each year to keep flying.
Participants can register now at: nwairambulance.org.uk/events/moonlight-mission-walk/