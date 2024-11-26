Merry Christmas Kids Party at Preston's The New Continental

By Jadie Swales Barnes
Contributor
Published 26th Nov 2024, 12:20 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 14:46 BST

Get ready for a super fun, magical Christmas countdown party brought to you by Wolf Entertainments and Events!

The event promises amazing circus performers who will juggle, spin, and wow you with their tricks, plus fun games and holiday music to get everyone in the Christmas spirit. There’ll be loads of activities, treats, and surprises for all our little elves.

The party will take place on December 1, from 12pm – 2pm at The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston.

Come dressed as your favorite Christmas character—elves, snowmen, reindeer, or even Santa himself! Let’s make this a holiday party you’ll remember!

Parents, grab your tickets now!

For information on all our events, how to get your tickets and to view our Christmas menu visit www.newcontinental.net

