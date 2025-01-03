Martyna Pichalska Brings "Wild at Heart" Exhibition to Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The work of talented Polish artist and tattooist, Martyna Pichalska, is coming to Blackpool this January in an exhibition titled "Wild at Heart."

Known for her deep connection to nature, the sea, and her lifelong passion for horses, Pichalska’s art captures the essence of these inspirations in a captivating and diverse collection.

Based in Nottingham, Pichalska has always found inspiration in the natural world. Horses, a subject close to her heart since childhood, feature prominently in her work, reflecting a profound bond and admiration for these majestic creatures. Her art, created using a variety of mediums—such as watercolors, pastels, pencils, crayons, and markers—showcases her versatility and refusal to be confined to a single style.

The exhibition will take place at Tea Amantes – Tearoom & Gallery and opens on Monday, 6th January, with a special opportunity for visitors to meet the artist herself from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Pichalska is thrilled to present her work in Blackpool, a place she finds deeply connected to her love for the sea.

One of the paintings that will be on display at Martyna Pichalska's exhibition "Wild at Heart" .

Running from 6th January to 2nd February, "Wild at Heart" promises to be a celebration of nature’s beauty and the stories it inspires. Visitors can look forward to exploring a stunning collection that harmoniously blends themes of the sea, wildlife, and the artist’s personal experiences.

Art enthusiasts and members of the local community are encouraged to attend this remarkable exhibition at Tea Amantes and connect with Pichalska’s vivid and emotional artistry.